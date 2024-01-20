Bucking bulls and agile horses: action shots from the Rodeo

AMAZING riding skills were on show at the 2024 edition of the Rockley Rodeo.
The event was held at Rockley Sportsground on Saturday, January 13 and attracted an enormous crowd.
Spectators were in for a treat, with a wide variety of rodeo events on the program for the day.
There was bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding and steer riding, with competitors on the day as young as eight years old.
The bull riding was a particular attraction, with people keen to see how long competitors could stay on an animal that really didn't want them there.
Scroll through the photos above to see some of the competitors in action during the first two events of the day, which were the 14 to under 18 bull ride and the novice barrel racing competitions.
