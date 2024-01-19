11-year-old arrested over breach of bail and property crime

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with breach of bail following a high visibility police operation in the state's central west.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
At about 11:00pm on Thursday, January 18, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District attended a home in Dubbo to speak with a boy in relation to property crime.
After speaking with the occupant of the house, an 11-year-old boy was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail.
The arrest of the boy was made as part of Operation Boa, which was established by officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District earlier in January.
Operation Boa targets property-related crime in Dubbo and surrounds.
The 11-year-old was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Friday, January 19.
Anyone with information about Operation Boa is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.