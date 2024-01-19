A busy weekend at Lake Canobolas: cooling off, flying kites and paddleboards

The world may have gotten back to normal post festive season, but the relaxed and slow summer vibes can still be felt out at Lake Canobolas.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Last weekend, the lake was busy as people made the most of the long summer days.
On Saturday, Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went out to take photos of the paddleboarders and people enjoying the lake and new play equipment on a warm summer's day.
On Sunday, she photographed everyone who attended the 'Kites for Gaza' event. A global event to raise awareness of the war in the Gaza strip and calls for a ceasefire.
Got an event you want the Central Western Daily to know about? Send an email to deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.