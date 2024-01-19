Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

A busy weekend at Lake Canobolas: cooling off, flying kites and paddleboards

Jude Keogh
Grace Ryan
By Jude Keogh, and Grace Ryan
January 19 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world may have gotten back to normal post festive season, but the relaxed and slow summer vibes can still be felt out at Lake Canobolas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.