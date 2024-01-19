'Finally hope to get a train on the track': Is this the year for the abandoned line in the Central West?

THIS is the year.
That is the message from the volunteer group that has been working for some time to get a train running again on an abandoned line south-east of Bathurst.
There were hopes that a tourist train would be trundling its way along the almost six-kilometre track from Oberon to Hazelgrove (part of the longer line from Oberon to Tarana) by October last year.
That was the month that celebrations were held to mark the centenary of the opening of the Oberon to Tarana line that branches off the western line between Lithgow and Bathurst.
That deadline was unable to be met, but, a few months on, the Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway group is hopeful that significant progress isn't too far away.
The group says, in its latest monthly newsletter, that 2023 was "a year of high achievement" and members are now looking forward to "perhaps the most exciting times in our short history".
"So much work is yet to be done including track accreditation, driver, and volunteer training, finishing the station, landscaping, and picnic facilities at Hazelgrove, finishing the refurbishment of the locomotives, and build the reception/entry kiosk at Oberon," the group says in its January 2024 newsletter.
"Your committee is excited and will be relieved to finally get these tasks underway and eventually completed. It will be a time of fantastic celebration."
It is 2024 when "we finally hope to get a train on the track to Hazelgrove and commence revenue services", the group says.
A contract was signed in June 2022 for Dubbo company Complete Asset Management to restore the track, which followed Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.
Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway president Greg Bourne said mid-last year that the track had been completed to Hazelgrove, north-east of Oberon.
Work started recently on what is described as the "loop line and southern left-hand turnout at Hazelgrove".
