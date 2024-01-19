Have an afternoon of bubbles and fun for a worthy cause

Jessica Hickman and Union Bank have teamed up for a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser not to be missed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Author and speaker Ms Hickman is one of the eight dance routines in this year's event and has kicked off her fundraising efforts with a bang.
Everyone is invited to the Union Bank on Sunday, February 25, between 1pm and 5pm to raise money for the Cancer Council.
Ms Hickman will be joined by Nikki Shah and Nick Kelly, founder and CEO of My Muse.
Nikki and Nick fell in love after both being widowed years apart from cancer. They will be speaking about their experiences and mission of My Muse.
Ms Hickman said the afternoon will be "filled with bubbles, music, connection, inspiring stories and a chance to contribute to a vital cause."
Tickets are just $152 and include bubbles and tasters. Music is by Megan Woods Music. Bubbles are by Macquariedale Organic Wines and photography by Kirsten Cunningham. Tickets are limited.
If you're unable to attend the event but want to support the Cancer Council and Stars of Orange, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.