Police bust driver with cocaine and thousands in cash during random breath test

A cocaine dealer told police where they could find drugs in his car and how he came to have thousands of dollars in cash on him when he was stopped for a roadside breath test in Orange.
Nash Wenban of Autumn Street had no criminal record before he was stopped at a stationary breath testing site on Bathurst Road on January 1, 2024.
The 19-year-old appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 19, where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced for possessing a prohibited drug, supplying cocaine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Magistrate David Day lectured Wenban on the history of cocaine and the thousands of people killed over it in civil war and by cartels and gangs since it became popular in the late 1800s.
"He was caught red handed - or in the case of cocaine - powdery white fingers handed," Mr Day said.
"I'm curious why he should open his criminal career with the very serious matter of supplying cocaine."
According to information presented to the court, Wenban was driving east on Bathurst Road at 2.40pm when he was stopped at the roadside breath testing site on January 1.
Although he tested negative to alcohol a drug test indicated a positive result for cocaine and cannabis.
Wenban was arrested for further testing but was searched before he was to be taken to Orange Police Station.
During the search police found a resealable clear bag with several $100 notes in it in his pocket.
Wenban appeared nervous when police found the bag and said there was about $4000 cash and some small bags of cocaine in the glove box of his car.
Police searched the car and found another plastic bag that contained more cash and five resealable bags containing white powder in the glove box.
Wenban told the police he had been selling the cocaine and the money in the glove box was collected from previous sales.
During a subsequent interview at Orange Police Station he admitted to possessing the money and drugs and said he had been dealing drugs around the Orange area.
Wenban told police he originally had 30 bags of cocaine and sold 25 with the money being the result of the sales.
The cocaine weighed 4.9 grams and the money in the glove box was $4950 while he had $620 on his person.
He claimed some of the money was legitimately earned from work.
A secondary drug test was also taken and sent away for analysis while Wenban was at the police station but the results were not available during his recent sentencing.
Wenban's solicitor told the court his client was unemployed at the time of the offence but was recently employed as a qualified chef.
"He knows now that this can land him in custody," the solicitor said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the custody threshold was not crossed in this case due to "his early plea and throwing his hands up straight away".
Mr Day also accepted that Wenban also appeared to be "penitent enough".
"He might be penitent without having to go to the penitentiary," he said.
"He's qualified to work in the hospitality industry and make honest money."
Mr Day also said Wenban had a low-risk of reoffending.
For each offence, Mr Day fined Wenban $330 and ordered him to serve a two-year supervised community correction order requiring him to abstain from drugs.
However, while he will have to pay $990 in fines, the CCOs will be concurrent.
Mr Day also ordered $5070 in cash to be forfeited as proceeds of crime.
"You came quite close to going to jail so if you continue to supply drugs again you will have to go out that door," Mr Day said indicating to the door leading to the cells.
