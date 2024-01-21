Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Police bust driver with cocaine and thousands in cash during random breath test

By Staff Reporters
January 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cocaine dealer told police where they could find drugs in his car and how he came to have thousands of dollars in cash on him when he was stopped for a roadside breath test in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.