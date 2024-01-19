Central Western Daily
Are you Orange's biggest Taylor Swift fan? We need to know

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
January 19 2024 - 12:56pm
Taylor Swift is so much more than a singer, she is an icon. We know there are Swifties in Orange, but we are on the hunt for the biggest Swiftie in town.

