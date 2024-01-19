Are you Orange's biggest Taylor Swift fan? We need to know

Taylor Swift is so much more than a singer, she is an icon. We know there are Swifties in Orange, but we are on the hunt for the biggest Swiftie in town.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
So if you* love Taylor, we want to talk to you. We want you to let us know why you're the biggest Swiftie in the colour city and just what it is about T-Swiz that makes you crazy for her?
Do you know all her songs and all the Easter eggs they contain? Did you camp out all night in front of Tiketek to make sure you got your hands on Eras Tour tickets? Did you cry for the Joe Elwin break up, hate the Matty Healey moment and cheer for the Travis Kelce relationship? Or have any feelings about any of these?
We want to talk to you about this generation's biggest cultural sensation! Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au or fill out the form below.
*If you know who the biggest Swiftie is in town but it's not you, feel free to nominate them!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.