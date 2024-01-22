Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Rugby player driving a Getz leads police on 'very dangerous' pursuit

By Staff Reporters
January 23 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A short trip home had a dramatic ending for a drink-driving p-plater who lost control during a police pursuit in Orange causing damage to two cars, a tree and a house.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.