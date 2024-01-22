Rugby player driving a Getz leads police on 'very dangerous' pursuit

A short trip home had a dramatic ending for a drink-driving p-plater who lost control during a police pursuit in Orange causing damage to two cars, a tree and a house.
Terry Brendon McLean, of Kurim Avenue, pleaded guilty to police pursuit - drive dangerously and low-range drink-driving and appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Thursday, January 18.
According to documents supplied to the court, 21-year-old McLean was seen driving a Hyundai Getz at 70km/h in a 50km/h zone east on Churchill Avenue about 10.04pm on Friday, November 3, 2023.
Police activated their lights and sirens to get him to stop after McLean drove through the Glenroi Avenue intersection at 50km/h without slowing for the giveaway sign.
However, McLean accelerated away from police and travelled a short distance before turning left into Tobruk Crescent.
A pursuit was started as the Getz continued travelling north on Tobruk Crescent at an estimated speed of no less than 80km/h in the 50km/h zone.
As the vehicle reached a 90 degree bend in the road, McLean failed to brake and mounted a kerb before crashing into a Toyota LandCruiser which was parked on the front lawn of a Tobruk Crescent address.
McLean then crashed into a large tree that fell onto the front verandah of the residence causing damage to the roof.
A male passenger exited the passenger's side door and was told to lay on the ground, which he did.
However, McLean was unable to exit through the driver's door due to damage from the crash and climbed over the centre console and through the passenger's side door.
He was taken to the ground, handcuffed and arrested.
McLean admitted to seeing police at the intersection of Edward Street and Churchill Street and said he accelerated away because he had been drinking and believed he would have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.
He submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result so he was taken to Orange Police Station where on analysis he returned a low-range drink-driving reading of 0.078.
Checks revealed he had a P2 licence and he was on bail for matters that were before the District Court.
His solicitor Georgia Lundie said McLean received a Community Correction Order for his District Court matters, is employed and plays ruby union.
She said when it came to the pursuit he was driving two minutes home after dropping a mate off after having a couple of beers and panicked when the police signalled for him to stop.
"It's late in the evening when the offence has taken place, it wasn't a busy street," Ms Lundie said.
"It occurred over a one minute period, didn't have any level of planning."
She argued the custody threshold was not crossed for the pursuit.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley strongly disagreed and said the custody threshold was crossed and McLean was lucky no one was injured.
"It's dangerous, it results in an accident," Sergeant Riley said.
"These pursuits are getting beyond a joke."
Magistrate David Day also agreed the custody threshold was breached and said the community will not tolerate police pursuits which are prevalent in the Orange region.
"It was short but quite spectacular," Mr Day said.
"There was property damage [caused] by his incompetent driving at speed.
"It's a short pursuit but a very dangerous pursuit.
"Luckily for the community only some property was damaged, a car, a tree and a house."
Since his arrest McLean has participated in the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and he entered an early guilty plea.
Mr Day also accepted that McLean's risk of reoffending was low.
Mr Day convicted McLean for the police pursuit and dangerous driving and placed him on a seven-month intensive correction order that is to be served in the community.
The supervised order will also require 50 hours of community service.
McLean's driver's licence was also disqualified for 12 months.
For low-range drink-driving, Mr Day fined McLean $330 and disqualified his licence for three months.
