Ironic twist to 700-metre police pursuit through residential streets

A motorbike rider was apologetic and asked police to forgive him after leading them on a short police pursuit in Orange.
Christopher James Hanley, of Nicole Drive, Orange, was represented by solicitor Mason Manwaring when he was sentenced for the pursuit in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
The 22-year-old told the police he panicked because he had a bald tyre and "didn't want to be done for having a defective vehicle".
"The irony about this is the tyre wasn't bald enough for a defect," Mr Manwaring said.
According to information submitted to the court, Hanley rode his motorbike at 100km/h through residential streets during the 700-metre pursuit on October 8, 2023.
Police in a fully-marked highway patrol car saw Hanley riding a Honda motorbike south on McNamara Street at 10.10pm and turned right onto Kite Street without stopping at the stop line.
He was then seen accelerating, harshly revving the bike's engine and producing a loud exhaust noise so police activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to catch up to him.
However, he turned left at the Anson Street roundabout and accelerated harshly reaching 80km/h in a 50km/h zone before he braked to negotiate the Moulder Street roundabout and he continued on Anson Street.
Police initiated a pursuit and Hanley accelerated from Moulder Street and reached an estimated speed of 100km/h and passed the Torpy Street intersection.
He turned left into Warrandine Street then turned right onto Lords Place and stopped.
Police approached him and he immediately began to apologise and seek forgiveness.
Hanley produced a P1 driver's licence and said he didn't want to stop because the vehicle was defective with a smooth front tyre.
He said he panicked and was scared of the ramifications of riding a defective vehicle.
Police said he appeared to be remorseful and co-operated throughout the remainder of the interaction.
He rode a distance of 700 metres, travelled through five intersections and passed 30 residential driveways.
Mr Manwaring said Hanley's driver's licence was suspended at the time of his arrest.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley argued the pursuit did not cross the custody threshold and unlike another pursuit he prosecuted immediately beforehand this one did not result in a crash.
"I don't think this one crosses the threshold," Sergeant Riley said.
"He's stopped as soon as he realised how stupid he was."
Magistrate David Day agreed that it didn't cross the custody threshold.
"It was a short pursuit, he pulled over," Mr Day said and also mentioned the previous case.
However, he said the offence did require a conviction.
"It's a prevalent offence that does require some general deterrence," he said then spoke directly to Hanley.
"I don't think you will do it again."
Mr Day sentenced Hanley to an eight-month community corrections order and disqualified his driver's licence for eight months, taking into account the period Hanley has already been off the road.
