See all the smiling faces from the school holiday cricket clinics

Almost 150 kids got the chance to get out of the house and play cricket on Wednesday (Januray 17) despite wild weather.
Cricket NSW's school holiday clinic rolled into Orange with players both new and old taking part in drills, activities and games at the Carl Sharpe Indoor Cricket Centre.
Cricket NSW's Angus Norton, who plays for Centrals locally, said the clinic was a success in the face of wet weather.
"We got a lot of kids through, I think we ended up with 143 kids registered," he said.
"Everyone got the chance to play some cricket despite the rain yesterday which is a really good result in itself.
"It was fantastic to see so many kids getting the chance to play some cricket and leave with a smile on their faces.
"If we hadn't had that facility, particularly with the rain coming in late it would have been really difficult. We probably would have had to make a late call on whether we were going ahead or not.
"We are very lucky to have the facility we do."
Norton said the clinic catered to all experience levels instead of just being an introduction to the game as has been run previously.
"Traditionally we've only run blast programs which are for new participants and we still had that option on the day but what was good about yesterday is we provided an option for kids who have played a little or a lot of cricket just to come in and get to play some more during the holidays."
You can check out all the smiling faces in the gallery above.
