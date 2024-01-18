Swearing and threats pose 'serious risk' as pool numbers axed

Abusive behaviour toward employees during recent weeks has led to a cut down on patron numbers at the pool, council has declared.
"Poor patron behaviour" at Orange Aquatic Centre when it's about to host a major swimming event on January 20 and 21 are two factors posing "serious risk" for people when combined.
Merged with recent reports of (some) pool-goers abusing staff, Orange City Council CEO Dave Waddell has "ordered" entry numbers be restricted at the facility this Saturday and Sunday.
"This weekend is special in that hundreds of athletes will be at the Orange Aquatic Centre for a two-day event, the 2024 Swimming NSW Country Championships," Mr Waddell said.
"As a result, the outdoor pool and surrounds will not be available to the public at the weekend, resulting in a confined indoor space only available to the general public."
Conditions are the numbers permitted for entry will "be determined by the type of use" and demand for the available pools in the indoor section.
But it's the free entry period during January pinned by council as the abusive culprit, with a group of users essentially ruining it for the rest amid what's been a "very busy" time.
"As is often the case, a great experience for the vast majority of users is being negatively impacted by the very poor behaviour of a small minority," Mr Waddell said.
"This has included threatening staff, foul language, aggressive behaviour, property damage and refusal to follow simple instructions and rules."
Mr Waddell said the community pool is a space designed for peoples' enjoyment.
But when maintaining a positive space as such has its rules consistently disregarded, something has to give.
"This is meant to be a fun place, but it also has to be a safe place," Mr Waddell said.
"Abuse of staff and other users of the centre will not be tolerated [and] such behaviour in a confined space will present a serious risk to staff and public safety, hence the limiting of numbers this weekend."
Events for the NSW Country Regional Championships will start from 10am on Saturday morning through to 4pm, with Sunday events kicking off from 9am until 3pm.
