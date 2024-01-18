Teen taken off the road after fishtailing, doing burnouts near kids

FISHTAILING around a residential area as students made their way home from school has put an end to driving for one 19-year-old man.
Jordan Timothy Austin of Upfold Street, Gormans Hill pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 10, 2024 to sustaining traction loss on his vehicle.
Court documents state Austin was behind the wheel of a blue Ford Falcon around 3.15pm on November 24, 2023 when he lost traction turning into Upfold Street in Gormans Hill.
Austin screeched the tyres of the car before he was seen by a witness fishtailing sideways down the street.
He then did another burnout on the road, which was wet at the time.
A number of children were using a nearby footpath to go home from school around the same time, court papers indicate.
Austin then parked his vehicle outside of a home before the witness called police.
When speaking with neighbours, another resident came forward and said he could hear loud revving and thought someone had lost control of their car.
Police went to speak with Austin at his home, but he had left by the time officers arrived.
Police said they were doing patrols of Hereford Street in Bathurst around 7.40pm the following night when they spotted Austin's Ford falcon towing a trailer.
He was stopped by police.
"Yeah, I must have just accelerated a bit heavily when turning around," Austin said in relation to the incident.
His licence was suspended on the spot.
A self-represented Austin - who had only had his driver's licence for two years at the time - told the court he had learnt his lesson.
"I've lost my job, I can't be there for my family," Austin said.
Magistrate Brett Shields said "it was a pretty stupid way to behave", which Austin "realised afterwards".
In addition to a 12-month disqualification period, Austin was convicted and fined $500.
