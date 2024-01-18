Hopes for Kristy Armstrong memorial softball game to become an annual event

There are hopes amongst participants that the inaugural Kristy Armstrong memorial Homebase softball game will become an annual event.
The 14-hour long game at Wade Park is a fundraiser for the three children of the Molong mother whose life was tragically cut short on June 9, 2023 after a man allegedly crashed into her car.
Troy Armstrong, 35, has since been charged with murder and the case remains before the courts.
Although Kate Wright, who is one of many woman and men participating in Saturday's event, did not know Ms Armstrong, that did not lessen the mother of two girls' desire to take part.
"Unfortunately being female, I've got quite a few friends who have been involved in domestic violence to some degree," she said.
"We're doing this to support them and get the word out so hopefully the next generation, they will be less affected and we'll have some better programs to minimise the affect of domestic violence moving forward."
Ms Wright is part of a 12-person team called 'We'll Run for Coffee' and will be playing in one of the early matches on January 20.
The event will begin at 6am and the feature game starts at 7.30pm
When Ms Wright initially agreed to take part, she thought her team would have to play multiple games to fill the allotted time.
But participants have come out of the woodwork to support Homebase, including Olympic athletes.
"Although they may not know Kristy or be involved in softball, I just love how all the communities have rallied around to get their own teams," she added.
"Seeing so many people from so many different walks of life who, I don't know the majority of them, coming together for the same cause will be the best part. I'm looking forward to it all coming together.
"I don't think I ever envisaged it getting this big. Hopefully it will become an annual event."
You can find the full list of players for the feature game here.
