See who was rockin' and rollin' at the PCYC Roller Skate disco

The PCYC was abuzz with activity on Saturday as the basketball courts were turned into the perfect place for a roller disco.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went along to take some photos.
Kids and adults alike tied on their roller skates or blades before hitting the gym for some dancing, games and activities.
You would have been forgiven for thinking you'd walked into a time tunnel back to the 1990s!
This is just one of the many exciting activities that the PCYC has hosted over the school holidays. The week day program includes sports, gymnastics, laser tag and more.
