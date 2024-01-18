Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our Future

Teens star for NSW state sides as Orange punches above its weight

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 19 2024 - 10:34am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange had three Australian softball players in 2023 and now four juniors have continued the trend by representing NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.