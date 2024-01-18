Teens star for NSW state sides as Orange punches above its weight

Orange had three Australian softball players in 2023 and now four juniors have continued the trend by representing NSW.
Jackson Jennings and Toby Williamson won the under 12 boys Australian Schools Championships in November while more recently Sophie Williams and Jake Hurst took to the diamond at the under 16s National Championships in Melbourne.
It follows Jack Besgrove winning the under 23s World Cup, Ky Hurst played at the under 18s World Cup in Mexico and Ineke Keed representing Australia's under 19s side at the Canada Cup in 2023.
Williams, whose side went down 9-2 in the final against Queensland, said it was emotional going all the way from her Bletchington club to the best in the state.
"It's not something I ever imagined until it happened," she said.
It was really emotional. I was so excited to wear the waratah and represent the state."
Hurst, whose boys team also lost 9-2 in the final to the same opposition, said the highlight was testing himself in the high-pressure position of shortstop against the best players in Australia.
"Obviously there are better competitions down in Sydney so they are just used to a higher level," he said.
"I love fielding, I play shortstop. That was challenging because they definitely hit it a lot harder. It was good but scary.
"It's a lot faster when you are facing pitchers as well. It's hard to pick up on the different movements."
Williams said she learned a lot from the experience and enjoyed being able to push herself.
"It was good. It's nice to go out and play against people your own age from all over the country," she said.
"It's a real eye-opener to see what talent is out there."
"It's a good experience getting to train with them. They are very chilled, they know what they're doing.
"It's interesting because they give you feedback and you give them feedback. It's a different way of playing.
"I play in the outfield which is very different because you have to be standing in exactly the right spot. It's not like club level where you can just stand wherever you want.
"You need to get to know all the different batters."
Jennings and Williamson capped a long representative year at school and association level by heavily contributing to NSW's runaway victory in Adelaide at the schools championships.
The Waratahs beat ACT 11-1, Queensland 6-4, Victoria 13-1, lost to South Australia 4-2 and then beat ACT again 11-1 to be crowned gold medallists.
