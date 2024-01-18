Elderly woman and P-plater crash in CBD, driver taken to hospital

Paramedics have taken a driver to hospital following a traffic collision in Orange on Thursday afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire & Rescue crews responded to reports of a two-car crash at the Summer Street and Lords Place intersection on January 18, the incident immediately drawing attention from onlookers with traffic flow impacted.
NSW Ambulance says paramedic officers treated an aged female at the scene around 1.15pm following reports of a "two-car motor vehicle accident".
One of the drivers was transported to Orange Health Service on Forrest Road, with no further details on potential injuries available at time of publishing.
Station officer Webb from Orange's Fire & Rescue says the firefighting crew on-duty were "in and out" of the scene after roughly 60 minutes from receiving reports of the crash at 1.10pm.
"We helped clear the intersection by cleaning up the oil spill on the road using an absorbent and cleared the rest of the debris," Mr Webb said.
"The tow truck driver was able to clear the vehicles soon after, so we opened the intersection back up after about one hour, roughly 2pm."
The cars involved in the incident were a black Holden Cruze and a silver Mazda, with the latter displaying a green provisional P2 licence plate.
NSW Police media say after speaking with Orange's duty officer, the incident was classified as "a minor collision" with nothing being treated as suspicious.
An earlier version of this story confirmed reports from authorities the elderly woman was taken to hospital.
Orange police later confirmed around 4pm the young, male P-plate driver was the person taken to hospital via ambulance.
Police confirmed the older woman was treated for very minor injuries at the scene, with a relative of the woman confirming with the Central Western Daily her safe return home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.