More than 2000 people to descend on Orange for 'massive' carnival

Orange's population will swell with more than 2000 people expected to travel for one of the biggest touch football competitions in NSW.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Orange Thunder is hosting the 2024 Rod Wise Suns Junior Championships on Sunday, January 21.
The Suns touch zone incorporates areas of western NSW and the Riverina while teams from elsewhere in NSW will also attending.
With more than 80 teams locked in, the venue at Waratahs Sports Club will consist of 11 fields and three parking lots, including a makeshift one between Woolworths and Platinum Parade.
Thunder coaching director Wayne Hill said the club was "stoked" to finally get to host a carnival again after five years.
"It's really good for Orange and Thunder to finally get a chance to host one," he said.
"We do a lot of travelling so hosting one is generally a big thing for touch clubs. We're stoked to be hosting.
"In 2019 we held the NSW junior regional titles, they're around May so it was a bit colder than normal.
"So this one's a welcome addition to our calendar."
Hill said the event was not only a boon for the club but the Orange economy with a "massive" contingent of travelling players and families needing places to eat and sleep.
"You're looking at 1100 players," he said.
"So you double that with parents and supporters and grandparents.
"It's a massive influx of people to Orange and the competition starts at 8am on Sunday morning so they've got to stay and eat somewhere.
"It's a good money spinner for the town of Orange."
With Suns boasting several NSW players, Hill said the standard of competition would be high and said the Thunder under 14s girls and under 16s boys would be two teams for spectators to keep an eye out for.
"Down at Canberra for the ACT Cup we had the under 14 girls who made the grand final, they were runners up," he said.
"Wagga Wagga actually beat them so they will probably go toe to toe again.
"The two under 18s teams should be thereabouts and probably the under 16 boys as well.
"Without singling out anyone too much, most Orange teams are generally pretty competitive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.