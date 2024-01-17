Central Western Daily
Opinion

Surprisingly Good Investment Returns

By Russell Tym, Money Matters
Updated January 18 2024 - 9:34am, first published 9:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The year 2023 was a roller coaster ride for investors. Interest rates continued to rise through the year providing much improved returns on bank deposits. Shares and commercial property had definite strong and weak periods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.