Tigers to host hangi in memory of cherished clubmate

THE Oberon Tigers community are set to come together to celebrate the life of a greatly valued club mate and friend to many.
Incumbent Tigers halfback Anton Wereta died at the age of 39 on December 8, with the father of three sadly not being able to be revived after collapsing at home.
Upon hearing the devastating news the Tigers community worked quickly to do what they could to help Wereta's family at a very difficult time.
The club promoted the family's fundraising campaign to bring Wereta's body home to New Zealand - which raised nearly $14,000 - and put together an appeal of their own.
"It was news that shocked us all." Tigers secretary Neil O'Grady said.
"We quickly gathered all the old jerseys and merch that we could find. There was the Oberon Street Spectacular due for the following Friday and got a stall allocated to us by council.
"On that evening we were able to raise $3,000 dollars to the kids to help them repatriate his body to New Zealand, where he's from, so he could be buried at a family function."
However, the Tigers community wanted to go a step further for someone who gave so much to their club.
The club will hold a traditional New Zealand hangi, celebrating Wereta's heritage, on January 20 at the Oberon Sports Ground.
Wereta was a part of the Tigers side who reached the 2017 Group 10 grand final and after time away from town he joined forces with Oberon again as they entered a new era in the Woodbridge Cup.
He continued to play a big role for the Tigers in the halves, helping the team reach the 2022 Woodbridge Cup decider.
"Anton first joined us in 2016 and we went up to Queensland for a couple of years to work, and he played up there, and he came back to be a part of our time in the Woodbridge Cup," O'Grady said.
"He was a part of the grand final at Manildra and helped us reach the finals again last year.
"Abel [Lefaoseu] and Anton were practically family. Abel's captain-coached us for the last couple of years, and it really affected him - and still does.
"It's an especially tough time of the year to go through such a thing, around Christmas."
The prioritising of Wereta's memorial led to the Tigers searching for a new date to host their club reunion, which was originally slated for January 27 at the Oberon Leagues Club.
The new date for the reunion has now been set for March 9.
Tigers are still in the process of confirming their men's and women's coaches for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season.
