'People's tastes change': Orchardist opens up on 22 years of farmers markets

Orchardist Steve Mastronardi is one of the longest-standing stall holders at the Orange Farmers Market.
The Borenore-based farmer sold his fruit at the first market in 2002 and was back on Saturday, January 13, 2023, for the first market of the year.
"It was just something different that we decided to try," Mr Mastronardi said of his attendance at the first market.
"There's only been a couple of times where I've missed one."
He said in the 22 years the markets have been running there have been multiple changes.
"Farmers markets ebb and flow there's been old stall holders go out and new stall holders come in," Mr Mastronardi said.
Size-wise he said it's always been of a similar size.
"Orange has always been like this, the other ones are the same sort of thing, ebb and flow.
"People's tastes change, sometimes it might just be a case that people come to be seen and don't really do anything else but all markets are like that no matter where you go.
"Yes they change but if you don't change you get left behind."
Summer farmers markets in Orange are usually held at the Northcourt behind the library and art gallery while winter markets take place in the Naylor Pavilion at Orange Showground.
However, due to the construction of the conservatorium in the Northcourt, all farmers markets will take place in the showground pavilion in 2024.
Along with the relocation, dogs are also allowed into the Naylor Pavilion this year as long as they are on a tight leash held by an adult.
When it comes to changes at his fruit stall, it only changes according to the season with stone fruit such as peaches being a popular option on Saturday.
"It's definitely the season for stone fruit at the moment," he said.
"We just grow the same things, apples are still our main staple."
The most popular types of apples are pink lady and gala but he's backing off a bit from apples until the new season next month.
He said so far the apples are looking "not too bad" but hopes the weather treats them "a bit kinder".
"It's been a bit of a funny season all round but you've just got to lump it and keep going," Mr Mastronardi said.
"You can't sit there and whinge about it, it's not going to do anything so you have to just take it as it comes.
"There's been a few hail storms rip through Orange, we thought it was going to be a dry summer and it didn't turn out that way.
"Everyone's copped a bit of a hiding and we've all just come out of the cherry season so we're all scratching our heads at the moment trying to get ready for apples."
Although there was some damage during the cherry season, Mr Mastronardi said his orchard did alright in the end.
When it comes to his orchard he only sells his fruit at markets in Orange and Dubbo having cut back from attending a market every weekend.
"We don't go into the central market any more," he said.
"I decided it wasn't worth it any more."
However, he also diversified his business with fruit production no longer being the only income stream.
"We are doing other things as well know, it used to be 100 per cent, now it's probably 50 per cent of what we do," Mr Mastronardi said.
"We run cattle now, I was doing transport for a little while but the costs were starting to bite."
