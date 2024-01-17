See who was getting strikes at the bowling alley these school holidays

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy on Wednesday, snapping school holiday fun at Orange Tenpin Bowl.
These kids weren't going to let the rain ruin their school holiday fun.
Families and school aged students gathered at the bowling alley to play tenpin bowling, enjoy the games available at the arcade or play a game of pool.
There's so many options for school kids to enjoy during the January school holidays, looking for something to do? Check out our list here.
