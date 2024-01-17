Baton down the trampoline, there's some gnarly weather on the way

Move your car under cover or away from trees.



Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.



Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.



Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.



Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.



If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.