Baton down the trampoline, there's some gnarly weather on the way

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Orange and much of the Central Tablelands on Wednesday afternoon.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) have warned residents to watch out for heavy rainfall and damaging winds. The warning was issued at 2:44pm.
As of 3pm on Wednesday Orange had clocked 18 mls according to the BoM.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the BoM said in a statement.
"Locations which may be affected include Orange, Katoomba, Walgett, Dubbo, Cobar and Lightning Ridge."
The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.
The State Emergency Service has issued advice to those in weather affected areas:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.