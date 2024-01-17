Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
What's on

'Incredible' number of volunteers sign up for Kristy Armstrong memorial match

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An army of volunteers and more than 200 players will descend on Wade Park on Saturday (January 20) for the Kristy Armstrong memorial Homebase game.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.