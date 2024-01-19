Illicit spending spree: Fourteen transactions cost victim more than $750

A man who used a victim's lost bank card to buy $89.44 on alcohol and cigarettes has been ordered to pay the money back.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Luke Davis of Glenroi, was not represented when he appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday, January 11, 2024, to face a charge of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
The 41-year-old was one of several people who used a card on which $754.03 was spent in 14 paywave transactions in Orange between 2pm and 9.35pm on May 21, 2023.
According to information presented to the court, the victim last used the card when he had lunch at the Ophir Hotel at 2.02pm and after ordering at the bistro he believed he put the card back into his pocket but wasn't certain.
Davis was in possession of the card at 6.47pm when he used it to buy a 10 pack of Bundaberg and cola for $47 at the Bathurst Road BWS store.
At 6.56pm Davis bought a 20 pack of Ascot Red cigarettes worth $30.49, four packets of Tally-Ho papers worth $6.36 and one packet of micro filters worth $2.59 from the 7Eleven on Bathurst Road.
He was captured on CCTV at both stores and the CCTV also captured two other people using the card at those locations.
On July 31, 2023, police interviewed Davis at his then address and he admitted to using the victim's card.
Davis formally pleaded guilty to the dishonesty charge when he appeared in court.
Magistrate David Day reviewed information on the case.
"You were a bit of a wild child," he said after looking at Davis' criminal record and reading out a range of offences from when Davis was 19 years-old and a young adult.
Although Davis pleaded guilty to the charge he said he was handed the card by a woman who was also seen in the CCTV footage.
He said she told him to buy the items and he didn't check the card.
"I was pretty drunk when she handed me the card your Honour," Davis said.
However, Mr Day said self-intoxication was no excuse.
Mr Day convicted Davis and fined him $110 and he ordered him to pay $89.44 in compensation to the victim.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.