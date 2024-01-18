'If it gets too hard, just let go': Sophie Delezio's father relives horror

The father of two-time crash and burns survivor, Sophie Delezio, is gearing up to share his heart-rending story as a parent with Central West crowds on January 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Unique mateship, solid support and deep care are simply a few things making Ron Delezio's list of highlights when it comes to his adoration for those living in Oz.
Dubbed 2024 Australia Day Ambassador for the Blayney Shire, Mr Delezio says he finds the region "refreshing" - grateful for the welcoming disposition he and his wife Carolyn encounter when they head out bush.
"We've been to so many country towns out here where people just genuinely care about one another, especially vulnerable people like the elderly and those with a disability, where a neighbour will say 'hey, what's happened to Joe' if they haven't seen him," he said.
"I love that about the west, I just love it, and a lot of people know about our story with our daughter [Sophie] and they can relate to us, because they remember that awful journey, too.
"The time when our two-year-old girl endured catastrophic injury."
On December 15 in 2003, a car ploughed through Sophie Delezio's daycare centre, where horrific scenes unfolded.
She and another small child, Molly Wood, were critically injured in the horror crash - the Delezio's two-year-old daughter left trapped beneath an ignited vehicle.
With burns to 85 per cent of her body, severe physical disfigurements included the loss of both her feet, right ear and several fingers.
Mr Delezio relived the very moment following the incident, remembering "the call" from police - hearing the words "critical" and "serious" - the conversation ending with "rushed to hospital".
"[My wife and I] waited four hours before we saw her and I remember the doctor coming out and saying he doubted very much that she was going to live," he said.
"He asked if we wanted to go and see her and said 'but I've got to prepare you, imagine your daughter's been in a war zone and trodden on a landmine'.
"To walk in and see about 20 people around the table and her little body just lifelessly lying there ... it was gut wrenching. To see her little toes sticking up, all charred at the end of her legs ... you just can't prepare yourself for something like that."
Soon after, the couple were faced with a gruelling proposition regarding the life support keeping their daughter alive.
"The doctor asked if we'd like to turn the machine off," Mr Delezio said, "and it was just another thing you never prepare for, not for your own kid.
"We wanted her to make the decision, so, while she was in a coma, we said to Sophie 'if it gets too hard, just let go'."
Miraculously, Miss Delezio was released from The Children's Hospital at Westmead after six months of intensive treatment and rehabilitation.
Later that year, her parents started A Day of Difference - a charity "dedicated to supporting and restoring hope to critically injured children and their families" - which has raised more than 14 million dollars to date.
Even more miraculously, Mis Delezio then survived a second horrific traffic incident on May 5 of 2006.
She was struck by a motorist at a pedestrian crossing, throwing her 18 metres to the ground.
Her injuries included: a broken jaw, a broken collarbone, nine broken ribs, punctured lungs, two fractured vertebrae and a brain injury.
Defying all odds and making yet another phenomenal recovery, Miss Delezio is now an aspiring journalist - and is undergoing surgery on her legs so she can walk down the aisle to her (doting) fiance.
"She's 22 years old now and she's happy, newly engaged, beautiful, and fiercely independent," Mr Delezio said.
"That's why January 26, to me, is why I share about our story as parents during those excruciating times and the gratitude we have today, because the Australian people are who held us together.
"This country is such an important place to me and it's a pretty compelling thing to know I made it out of dark depression because of the support to remind me that I wasn't alone."
A man "70 years young", the 2024 ambassador reflected on the past what's helped to shape his character today.
His standouts recognised First Nations people, his parents' migration to Australia from Malta, and hearing of soldiers' stories during his younger years.
"There are so many things about this country that we owe to the First Nations people who were here before us, and to the first settlers and our families to help create what we have today," Mr Delezio said.
"So many people showing their support for our own family took me back to when I was at school learning about the ANZACs. When their mates were shot, they wouldn't leave them there, they'd pull them back to safety.
"That kind of mateship is very unique to Australia and it's what got our family through with feeling supported through that camaraderie.
"It makes you stop thinking about how hard it is; and focus on how lucky we really are."
Mr Delezio has been named 2006 Australian Father of the Year, NSW Citizen of the Year, received the Sir Roden Cutler Award, and was twice-nominated for Australian of the Year.
Past roles also include the 2008 World Youth Day Ambassador , with current roles including: Sydney Swans AFL team ambassador, 2024 Australia Day Ambassador, Patron of Balmain Disability Rowing Club charity, and an RUOK Ambassador.
Celebrations kick off with a barbecue breakfast from 8am on Friday, January 26 at Blayney's Heritage Park, with food cooked by Blayney Rotary club members.
This will be followed by Mr Delezio's story and the announcement of the Blayney Shire Australia Day Awards recipients.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.