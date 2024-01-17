'Top of Oz for Torie' sets new records at huge heights

Over 200 people joined the 'Top of Oz for Torie' hike up Mount Kosciusko on Saturday to raise money for the Torie Finnane Foundation.
The Foundation is delighted to report they've raised $34,800, beating the fundraising target of $30,000.
This year, 204 people took part in the walk, mostly children, the youngest being two and three-years-old. The entire group walked together the 13 kilometres, which made for a special connection among the walkers.
Spokesperson for the Torie Finnane Foundation, Helen Paine, said this is the first year people joined the walk despite not knowing Torie personally.
"This is what the Foundation is about, her legacy and the importance of what we're doing," she said.
The $34,800 will go towards upskilling midwives in regional NSW, in 2024 this includes third-trimester ultrasound training, advanced level maternity care training, neonatal resuscitation and stablisation, basic obstetric lacerations training, breastfeeding and lactation support and wellbeing activities for caregivers.
Of the events held in Torie's name throughout the year, this is the one for the kids, a way for the Finnane kids, Ollie, Elke and Maisie, to do something in their mum's name and a way for their friends to show their support.
If you missed the walk but still want to donate or find out more about the Foundation, click here.
Otherwise, get involved in the events that are coming up throughout 2024. The Torie Finnane Gala Ball will take place on March 23. Tickets are onsale soon. Get all the updates on Instagram @toriefinnanefoundation
