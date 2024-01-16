Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Red alert: 'Potentially toxic' algae detected in Burrendong Dam

By Staff Reporters
January 16 2024 - 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The community is advised not to drink untreated water from Burrendong Dam after "potentially toxic" levels of algae were detected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.