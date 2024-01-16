'Too good to pass up': Why Missing Klues Escape Rooms is closing

The owners of a popular Summer Street business have opened up about their decision to close.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kathryn and Michael Whiting opened Missing Klues Escape Rooms two years ago but will shut on Sunday, January 21, and move to Canberra.
The decision caught many people by surprise but the Whitings were presented with an opportunity too good to pass up.
Mrs Whiting said they were presented with an opportunity to purchase an existing four-room escape room business in Fyshwick and they are also going to move their three rooms from Orange to a second location in the Canberra CBD.
"We are purchasing an existing business there and re-purposing it to us in Fyshwick," she said.
She said it was a difficult decision to make.
"I'm a born Orange local so I know how important it is to have these sort of businesses in Orange but we had to look at what's in our best interest and it makes sense to move it across there," Mrs Whiting said.
"The timing just lined up too well for us, it was when our lease was running out here, we were at the stage of needing to refresh these rooms and the ability to move these rooms to a new new demographic as well as purchasing four new rooms was too good to pass up," Mr Whiting added.
"We purchased the brand Revolution Puzzle Rooms in Canberra so it will be his four existing rooms, cold case, overdose, toxic and doomsday."
They will be aimed at a demographic aged 14 and up, slightly older than the existing three rooms, the pharaoh room, pirate room and jungle room, which are for 12 year olds and up.
"Those are slightly different from ours, they are more interconnected, a story from the first one to the last one" Mrs Whiting said.
"It's story based whereas ours are standalone experiences."
She said they were already friends of the Revolution Puzzle Rooms owner before the sale and he helped them when they were setting up their rooms in Orange.
"He came to us and said, 'I'm looking to move on,' he's trying something new going into the video game realm and he said, 'I'd really like to sell to you guys because I know you will do it well and treat it well,' we were like if we can do it, we will," Mrs Whiting said.
Mrs Whiting said they got hooked on escape rooms after attending a combined bachelor and hens night in Victoria.
"We've now done quite a few around the NSW, Victoria, South Australia area and ACT," she said.
From there Mr Whiting left his job as a police officer in Parkes and they sold a house in Orange they weren't living in and used the proceeds to open their own escape rooms.
"We took a punt on it and it's really been received very well," she said.
They've been extra busy during the summer school holidays.
"The Christmas school holiday break is our busiest period of the year," she said.
Added to that were people who wanted to get in their last experiences and use up gift certificates before the business shuts.
The business will continue operating from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on the final weekend.
"Everyone is wanting to do it while they can," Mr Whiting said.
People with gift certificates have been encouraged to use them before the business closes but if they don't make it they can use them at either of the two Canberra locations.
They will reopen the four-room escape room business in Canberra almost immediately after leaving Orange.
The three rooms from Orange will open in March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.