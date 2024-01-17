Life at the Gladdy has changed a lot but Mick still knows how to keep his customers happy

Mick Fletcher knows you can't be in the pub game unless you've got the gift of the gab.
Having been around bars - both working and drinking - since he was 18 years old, the Gladstone Hotel manager opened on the changing face of the industry and how he keeps people coming back.
"You have a couple jokes with them, the ice is broken and you can muck around with them a little bit," he said.
"All you need to do is be happy and give them the beers that they want."
Although he's only been at the Gladstone for six short months - having previously worked at the Great Western - Mr Fletcher noticed a huge difference in the clientele from only a few years prior.
"We still get our tradies in, but they're the ones who have drunk here for 20 years," he said, rebuking the notion the Gladdy is only an 'old man pub'.
"Friday nights, because of the food and the way the pub's going, I'd say 40 per cent of customers are locals and 60 per cent are new people."
So what brought about this change?
The manager pointed to the renovation works done and the addition of Gong Thai Pavillion at the end of 2021.
"Since the food's been here you can see the momentum change and an upward swing," Mr Fletcher added.
With so many new customers coming through the door, staff have to be at the top of their game each night to make sure that first impression is a good one.
As far as Mr Fletcher is concerned, they're achieving that goal and then some.
"Everybody works together as a team, it's not just one person doing it," he said.
"The key is to introduce yourself, let them know you're here to help, not hinder their experience and away you go."
He praised the pub's co-owner Phil Tudor as "one to learn from" in that regard.
So what does Mr Fletcher enjoy most about spending his working hours inside a pub?
Well, the endless number of tall tales always keeps him entertained.
"I like the social aspect and surprisingly, you learn a lot about town working behind the bar," Mr Fletcher said.
"Your eyes get opened up, but you also roll your eyes a bit as well."
