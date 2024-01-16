Is this the year a Group 10 club wins the Peter McDonald Premiership?

My first introduction to Western rugby league didn't paint a flattering picture of Group 10.
Arriving in Orange in late 2022, two Group 11 clubs had just played in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
Then, heading into season 2023 much of the talk was about how strong the Group 11 contingent looked, bolstered by the big name signings of Blake Ferguson and Jack Buchanan to Wellington Cowboys and Parkes Spacemen respectively.
The opening round saw those fears materialise - Dubbo CYMS put the mercy rule on an "embarrassing" Bathurst Panthers, Wellington beat Lithgow Workies after winning just one match in 2022, Orange Hawks were well taken care of by Parkes 40-14 and Orange CYMS were thumped 52-12 by Macquarie Raiders.
The only real bright spot for Group 10 was a 26-18 win for Mudgee Dragons against Forbes Magpies.
By the time the annual representative game rolled around, Group 10 were written off before a ball was kicked after naming a light squad including a reserve grade player.
They were well beaten on the day, prompting the fixture to be moved to the preseason in 2024.
As the season wore on it was clear Mudgee would be Group 10's only viable premiership challenge. While Hawks got on a roll and grew as a team they always looked about a year away from being one of the top dogs.
So it proved as the Fishies and Dragons duked it out in the decider at Apex Oval, the former gaining redemption for their 2022 loss.
However as 2024 begins things are beginning to feel different.
Fergo is gone and Buchanan is leading a CYMS revival featuring the likes of Dan Mortimer and a host of returning former players.
Even Nyngan Tigers' chief playmaker Josh Merritt has jumped ship to Bathurst Panthers while across town Bathurst St Pat's have lured one of the best players in the competition in Mitch Andrews away from the Magpies.
Mudgee have retained the bulk of their highly-fancied team, as have Hawks who will usher in members of their invincible under 18s team to boost depth according to coach Shane Rodney.
There's a question mark hanging over Lithgow with the departure of player-coach Jack Sullivan but incoming mentor Peter Morris has plenty of young talent to work with.
Now this isn't to say Group 11 will be rubbish - Shaun Townsend's CYMS will rightly enter the season as heavy premiership favourites and Forbes are rebuilding under the tutelage of Cameron Greenhalgh.
But the odds have dropped pretty significantly on a Group 10 club winning its first ever PMP trophy.
February's rep game will provide a tasty appetiser with excitement only growing before April rolls around.
In my opinion it can't come soon enough.
