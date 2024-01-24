'Nothing like this': Brand new 20-block estate hits old village scene

Exclusive territory in the historic village of Millthorpe is officially up for grabs as 20 fresh parcels of land hit the competitive housing market.
Promised to include a backdrop of breathtaking views", the newly-developed Spring Grove Estate is marketed as a "boutique offering" of generously-sized lots - all ready to be bought and built on.
Selling agent for the Tectum Group development, Our City Real Estate's Lan Snowden says nothing can compare to what's on offer in the sought after, quality-laden town.
"There hasn't been a subdivision in Millthorpe like this for a number of years, nothing like this," Mr Snowden said.
"It's up there with some of the most well-finished and it's in an extremely good location.
"We want this to be a premium estate and they're ready to go now."
With an existing historic homestead tucked away in the corner, the divided blocks range in size from 585 square metres to 1488 square metres.
Part of a cul-de-sac subdivision with the introduction of Knox Place, each lot is connected to electricity, gas, sewer and water services.
The project address is 61 Forest Reefs Road, with two lots allowing access via Glenorie Road amid an all-new Knox Place estate.
Mr Snowden says three of the 20 blocks have already been purchased, with one of the blocks going to a local male builder who "sees a lot of potential and interest in the area".
"His hope is to build a higher-level spec home, where we're talking that upper end of the market, sell it and then potentially build another one out there," he said.
"So there's big talk of growing value out there and it's already a very sought-after spot."
With nothing being auctioned, all blocks are registered and will go to private treaty for purchase.
Starting from the mid $300,000 range, Mr Snowden says while there aren't any restrictions on style of home per se, there is a desire to keep builds "within the village charm".
"We will be encouraging people to stick with that sort of appeal and we would love to see people building with your weatherboard, a bit of timber and some Hamptom styles," he said.
"We want to see a bit of character throughout the homes, not something that's had a cookie cutter approach taken to it."
Our City Real Estate will host a registration party and barbecue on Saturday afternoon, February 17, with a time yet to be confirmed.
A representative of the development group will be there, along with Cavalier Homes to talk with people about house and land packages.
"We'll also be offering incentives on that day if people sign up," Mr Snowden said.
"These incentives could include fencing and landscaping deals, along with smaller deposits."
Spring Grove Estate is centrally located roughly five-minutes walking distance from Millthorpe's renowned restaurants, cafes, and pubs.
Estimated driving time to Orange is 25 minutes.
