Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Property
Watch

'Nothing like this': Brand new 20-block estate hits old village scene

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
January 25 2024 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Exclusive territory in the historic village of Millthorpe is officially up for grabs as 20 fresh parcels of land hit the competitive housing market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.