Naked person assaulted in shower for taking too long, court hears

BARGING into a bathroom to grab a naked person, who was showering, by the throat has brought a "frustrated" 39-year-old man to court.
Padmakumar Jayapaul of Elphinstone Place, Windradyne pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on December 20, 2023 to a charge of common assault.
After doing a load of washing at a laundromat, Jayapaul went to a Bathurst property during the night of December 12, 2023, where he became angry about a person using the bathroom, court papers said.
Jayapaul began to bang on the bathroom door after 30 minutes, and was heard saying "get out of the shower, you (expletive)".
"I'll wait five minutes then I'm coming in," he continued.
The victim propped his phone up against the bathroom sink and began to film Jayapaul through a closed door.
Then, the court heard, Jayapaul got a spare key to the bathroom and unlocked the door to confront the victim, who was naked in the shower.
He then grabbed the person by the neck, stepped into the shower and pushed them against the wall.
The victim then walked away and Jayapaul got in the shower.
Police were called and went to the home just after 10pm, where they spoke with the victim and saw the video of Jayapaul in the bathroom.
Jayapaul was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he said he was just "very frustrated and angry".
During sentencing, a self-represented Jayapaul said he had an opportunity to reflect on his behaviour and he had since apologised to the victim.
But, Magistrate Geoff Hyatt said Jayapaul's frustration did not justify his behaviour.
"Do not take things into your own hands [like this]," Mr Hyatt said.
Jayapaul was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for one year.
