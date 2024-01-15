See who was having school holiday fun in Orange on Monday

We're at that part of the school holidays where some people might be getting...well a little bit over it.
The festive season is a distant memory, New Years' Celebrations are a thing of the past and pretty much everyone is back to regular programming.
Well...almost everyone.
There's still at two, maybe three weeks of school holidays left for most students, and some may be forgiven for feeling a little, well bored.
Especially those who have grown accustomed to the sense and taste of freedom school holidays tend to bring.
Not these holiday makers though. The Orange City Library was happening on Monday afternoon with Minecraft Club up and running.
The computer game has proved popular among primary school students since its inception in 2009.
The library has been a hive of activity during the holidays and Monday was no different.
