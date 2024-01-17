'Bloody delicious' post-Oz day gig hopes to redirect focus to fun

An Orange-based estate, orchard, trufferie and vineyard will host an inaugural event to "put the focus back on fun" come January 27.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Borrodell Estate owners, Luisa Machielse and Gaye Stuart-Nairne, hope to steer away from the divisive stances linked to Australia Day each January 26.
A contentious date for many, it's why they'll be introducing Prawns on the Lawn - a "delicious alternative" once this year's Friday events are all wrapped up.
"It's for everyone to come together, regardless of political persuasion, where the politics is taken out of Australia Day by celebrating Saturday instead with an afternoon of barbecued prawns, a few cold ones, some fun lawn games, and a deejay," Ms Machielse said.
"It'll be perfect for those with either a sore head from too much revelry the night before, or those who object to the day before."
In the spirit of mateship, social games will be set up on the grounds to include giant Jenga and Borrodell's own spin on backyard cricket.
Guests are also invited to bring their own games to add to a day where people can come together for barbecued prawns and other Aussie food classics on the menu.
One dish has a revamped twist, such as vegemite and cheese arancini.
"Every dish features indigenous produce as well," Ms Machielse said, "which is either grown at Borrodell or sourced hyper-locally.
"It's going to be bloody delicious."
Adding to the ambience of the day, an Orange-based deejay - yet to be revealed - is locked in to spin a broad mix of tunes.
Music will range from Aussie pub classics, as well as some of the best First Nations artists in the country.
"Every dish features indigenous produce which is either grown at Borrodell or sourced hyper-locally.- Borrodell Estate's Luisa Machielse on Prawns on the Lawn event, January 27.
"Think INXS, Spiderbate, Thelma Plum, Velvet Trip, Radical Son," Ms Machielse said, "and hey, even a bit of Cold Chisel."
Going from 1pm to 5pm, online ticket prices for the event are $85 per adult, and $50 for kids aged 15 and under.
Tickets include a glass of Borrodell's wine or cider, with the cellar door Sky Bar selling wine, beer, cider and non-alcoholic drinks until the festivities conclude.
Borrodell owners say they're proud of the estate having made a name for itself, particularly as a venue that "pushes the envelope with original event ideas".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.