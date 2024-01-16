'We're extremely lucky': Visitors praise SES after freak accident

A couple visiting Orange on the weekend were impressed by the swift response by the SES after a large branch fell on their car.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Keith and Helenie Carmody parked in Summer Street while visiting Orange from Young on Sunday.
However, after spending half-an-hour at a cafe they returned about 2pm to find a large overhanging branch had fallen onto the front of their car.
"In hindsight it looked like something that was bound to happen," Mr Carmody said.
"We were lucky firstly because we were out of the vehicle, it would have given us a big fright, secondly we hadn't parked one space further up.
"There was a vehicle that was parked there but it must have taken off just before the tree fell.
"We were only away from our car for half an hour."
Mr Carmody immediately called the State Emergency Service and was impressed when volunteers from the Orange branch arrived about 10 minutes later having just returned to the depot after clearing another fallen tree.
"I can't praise the SES crew enough, they were terrific," he said.
"They arrived about 10 minutes after I put the call through to the SES.
"Two vehicles came out, set up put the chainsaw out and away they went making sure no debris from what they were cutting fell on the vehicle."
As a result he said there was no major damage to his car and they were able to drive home to Young.
"It's absolutely amazing,' Mr Carmody said.
"If you have a look at the photos the front bonnet and everything is covered by the tree but just the way everything fell there was only foliage that landed on the bonnet.
"The main part of the branch stuck up and didn't land on the bonnet so we're extremely lucky."
Orange SES deputy unit commander Callum Cope said it was one of a number of similar jobs the SES attended on the weekend and one on Monday.
"Over the weekend we've have five tree jobs for quite significant trees falling down both on public roads and on private properties," Mr Cope said.
"Bloomfield Road had a tree down across it Saturday night about midnight and there's been a few on private properties around Orange and the outskirts as well that blocked a few driveways."
He said the trees were felled by a combination of wind and rot in some of the trees due to excess water from rain in the last few weeks.
"They seem to swell and drop limbs and that combined with a little bit of wind is a good recipe for trees falling down," Mr Cope said.
"We are expecting a bit of weather over the next few days with up to 15 milimetres on Wednesday with some winds combined with that so it could generate a little bit of extra work for us."
He said with that in mind people should have their usual storm preparations in place such as tying down trampolines and clearing out gutters and checking trees to make sure they are in good condition and not cracked or broken.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.