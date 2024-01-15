Burcher one step closer to V8 Supercars after signing 'surreal' deal

Cody Burcher is on the verge of fulfilling his V8 Supercars dream after signing with the MW Motorsport team.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Orange racer will take part in the Dunlop Series in 2024, effectively the breeding ground for future V8 Supercars drivers.
It's a significant step-up from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 series in which he finished third in 2023, including a final race win at Mount Panorama before the Bathurst 1000.
Burcher said it was a "surreal" feeling to be recognised and get one step closer to his dream.
"Obviously I had quite a successful year in the Toyota 86 championship, the highlight of that being the race win on the Sunday at the Bathurst 1000," he said.
"Growing up half an hour away from the track, it was something I dreamed of racing and to win on the biggest day of the year was pretty cool.
"Off the back of last year...the next step I wanted to make was the direct feeder category into V8 Supercars being the Dunlop series. To make that happen is very surreal.
"I'm still pinching myself a bit."
Burcher will drive a Nissan Altima in the Super 3 category with the 20-year old saying the biggest challenge would be getting to grips with a fully-fledged V8.
"The main difference is we are racing in a V8 Supercar," he said.
"The car I'm racing this year is an ex Kelly Racing V8 Supercar that was in the main game a couple of years ago. It's the breeding ground for the main game, the team owners really get to see what drivers can do and if they are really up to it."
"The field is very close as well. There are 30 cars covered by only half a second sometimes. You definitely have to bring your A-game all the time."
"It's a completely different car. The 86 had about 200 horsepower and a top speed of 230 km/h whereas a V8 Supercar has a top speed of about 300 km/h and about 600 horsepower. It's a real bit of kit that's for sure."
While his focus is very much on preparing for the season which begins in February, Burcher has taken the time to reflect on the long road to where he is.
"It's very cool," he said.
"I'm lucky to have had such a supportive family alongside me the whole way and a loyal group of supporters. It hasn't come easy, I've had to work very hard to get here for a long time.
"Motorsport can be a very long slog."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.