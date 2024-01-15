Dozens fly kites at Lake Canobolas to show solidarity with war-torn Gaza

Dozens flocked to Lake Canobolas over the weekend to show solidarity with war-torn Gaza.
January 14 marked 100 days since gunmen from the militant group Hamas killed 1200 people in southern Israel. This prompted a fierce military campaign in which almost 24,000 Palestinians have been killed.
Sunday also marked International Kite Day and roughly 50 members of the Orange community took part in a global event to raise awareness of the calls for a ceasefire.
Anna Noonan helped organise the event at the lake and cited a need to "end the genocide in Palestine" as a reason why it was important to her.
"It was an opportunity to do something creative, community based and something the kids and adults would enjoy," she said.
"It was a beautiful moment of coming together both locally in Orange and globally with people in this simple action."
The human rights activist was asked why the 'Kites for Gaza' event seemed to focus more on victims from Palestine rather from both sides of the war.
"I can clearly say that anyone who experiences the type of violence and suffering that's being inflicted in the occupied territories of Palestine at the moment, nobody deserves that irrespective of their religion or race," she said.
"We've seen on mass, civilians being displaced and killed. A lot of civilians continue to suffer extraordinary human rights abuses in Palestine over the past 100 days.
"The inability for those people to be able to access their human rights over this protracted period is really what motivated us."
On January 11, the International Court of Justice heard opening statements in a case in which South Africa accuses Israel of committing a state-led genocide campaign against the Palestinian population. Israel denies the accusation.
Ms Noonan also noted the footage coming coming out of the war and described it as "some of the worst" she'd seen in her life.
The activist hoped by taking part in a peaceful demonstration, it would help bring an end to the killing.
"To see people doing something collectively in the community in a peaceful way, was a really beautiful coming together moment of humanity," she said.
"It showed the possibilities if we all had a peaceful and safe place to live."
