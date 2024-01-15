Got questions about further education? This uni is heading west to answer them

It's a strange time, that limbo between school and university. Everyone keeps telling you the world is your oyster and the sky is the limit. Everyone asks you questions, but what about the questions you have?
Well Macquarie University (MQ) is heading to Orange to help with any questions future students might be stewing on.
Macquarie University is visiting Orange on Tuesday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 17 between 11am and 7pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club.
If you already have an offer for study in 2024, or need help with enrolment, have questions about campus life or need guidance from someone who has been there before, now is your chance to get the information from someone living it.
If you're thinking about life post school and GAP years, and Macquarie Uni is on your radar, now is the time to get the nitty gritty about what it means to attend MQ.
If you're a parent of a future student, well all this information is for you too.
You can book a slot to talk to someone or just drop in for a casual chat.
