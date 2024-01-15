Billy's way with numbers is just one reason he's an adored OAMS member

When Billy Wong's workplace started to restructure during the height of Covid, he thought it was the perfect opportunity to see what life was like outside of Sydney.
He followed the train line leading out past the Blue Mountains and applied for jobs at every major town along the way.
One of those workplaces included the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service who just so happened to be the first ones to get back to Mr Wong.
He went through the interview process and was offered a job as lead finance officer.
The differences between Sydney and Orange were clear right from the start.
"I feel like there's a better sense of interaction between people," he said.
"In Sydney, everyone's just going about their day and doing their own thing. Here, you actually get to stop and chat to them. I do feel that it was the right move."
In the three years since Mr Wong first began working at OAMS, he's progressed to the position of finance manager.
More importantly, he's discovered what it's like to be part of a team.
"I didn't expect it to shape the way that I work. Here, there is that community focus. Even though I'm in finance it doesn't mean that everything I do is purely numbers.
"A lot of things we do as an organisation is not-for-profit. We don't do things because we want to be financially stable, we do it for the community."
This was a drastic change from his time as a university student where the discussion was always focused on how to make a profit.
"Here we don't do that," Mr Wong added.
"It's all about maintaining the service, growing our programs and our buildings to serve the community."
The day-to-day life on OAMS' finance manager includes the "usual" stuff like reporting profit and loss statements.
But on top of that, Mr Wong often finds himself supporting his managers in their day-to-day financial decisions to make sure the hospital has a bright future.
It's this work and more that recently saw him take out the highly coveted 'OAMIE of the Year' award which is given to someone who best embodies the culture of the organisation.
"It was totally unexpected," Mr Wong said.
"I wasn't involved in the nomination process, so I found out on the spot. They asked for a speech and I couldn't really say anything."
Although he's only been in town a few short years, it appears Mr Wong has certainly made an impression.
