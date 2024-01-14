Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
What's on

Olympian signs on for Kristy Armstrong charity match

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 14 2024 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Less than a week remains before the Homebase 12-hour charity softball match at Wade Park and a big name has signed up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.