Olympian signs on for Kristy Armstrong charity match

Less than a week remains before the Homebase 12-hour charity softball match at Wade Park and a big name has signed up.
The fundraiser will take place on January 20, begin at 7am and feature teams playing one-hour time slots.
It's all in memory of Molong mother and softball player Kristy Armstrong, whose life was tragically cut short on June 9, 2023 after a man allegedly crashed into her car.
He has since been charged with murder and the case remains before the courts.
So far more than $23,000 has been raised (from a goal of $21,000) with half the funds going to support Ms Armstrong's three children and the remaining going to NAPCAN, a domestic violence prevention charity.
Ms Armstrong's 'Lady Marmalades' masters playing number of 21 will also be retired at the conclusion of the feature game which begins at 7.30pm.
One of those taking to the diamond for the feature match will be Olympian and former All-American college softball player Gabbie Plain.
The Sydney-born pitcher enjoyed a successful stint at Washington State, earning multiple All-American honours and being named Pac-12 pitcher of the year in 2022.
The 25-year old also represented Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Orange District Softball Association's Ellen Sharp previously spoke to the CWD about how Homebase wanted to create change.
"So our intention is to not only support her girls, but also to raise awareness and money to support NAPCAN's work of getting into the prevention space for people," she said.
"Lots of the community were saying 'we don't know what to do, what we could say if somebody discloses that they are having issues with domestic violence'.
"So, as we're, as we're holding this event the intention is that if it raises any issues for people we will also have some services there for people to talk to if they need to or get information from."
If you would like to donate you can find more information at https://home-base-21k.raisely.com/?fbclid=IwAR04B3xayBrAjssriqrjqzYOBeYRBSqrXAzkn2xs9JfQ68IXedzh9AR3CTQ
