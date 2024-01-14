Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Education

Why this employer is doing away with resumes

AH
By Allison Hore
January 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you're thinking about applying for a job at this Central West business, don't bring a resume.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.