'Unconscionable': Outrage as council closure causes funeral delays

A Central West council will reconsider whether it will take extended holidays next Christmas after a resident had to wait three weeks to bury her father.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Michelle Clare said the body of her father, Maurice Clare, had been "languishing in a freezer" due to the unavailability of essential services for funeral arrangements after he died on December 22, 2023.
She called the delay "unconscionable" and said the "grief and frustration" her family had experienced while they were unable to plan or organise their father's funeral was "immeasurable".
Ms Clare told the ACM she was aware of other families whose loved ones had died at Wellington Hospital over the holidays and they were in the same boat.
After Ms Clare was unable to contact council's funeral booking service, she sent an email to councillors on January 2 voicing her frustration.
Council contacted her the following day to determine an internment date for her father's body, and also sent the necessary paperwork to the funeral home.
Because of the shutdown and other funerals backing up, the earliest date Ms Clare was able to secure for her father's funeral was January 13, almost three weeks after he died.
Dubbo Regional Council CEO Murray Wood said Ms Clare hadn't been able to plan her father's funeral before that time due to a lack of administration staff during council's holiday period.
"Staff with the capability to undertake burials were available over the break however there was an inability to make a booking with administration staff unavailable during the period," Ms Wood told the Daily Liberal.
He said the 2023/2024 holiday period was "the first time Dubbo Regional Council closed for a two-week period, with limited staff available over the break".
"We will be undertaking a debrief process ahead of any further extended closure periods," he said.
A funeral director at Abbey Funeral Home in Dubbo, Christopher Evans, said it put the families of loved ones who died over the Christmas break in an impossible situation.
"Unless you book a funeral that you want in the New Year prior to Christmas, then you're not going to get it," he told the Daily Liberal.
He said council used to offer an after-hours number people could call to book something in for when council was back on deck immediately after Christmas.
He stressed the emotional toll delayed funerals had on grieving families.
"Because we're at the front line, we're talking to the families directly and they're the ones upset, emotional, sometimes angry about the situation and we're their sounding board, we're the ones that they basically reflect their anger at ... " he said.
He pointed out council's shutdown would also have caused issues for some burials on religious grounds.
"I wonder how a council would operate if you had a funeral for somebody whose religious practices demand that they be buried before sunset of the next day," he said.
"Because then it would be discrimination based if they weren't meeting the requirements of that person."
There are several cemeteries in the Dubbo area managed by the local council, as well as those that are privately-owned.
Mr Evans said most of the privately-owned locations closed down only on public holidays.
"So council's losing money because we're directing people to the private cemetery," he said.
Meanwhile, Ms Clare is calling on council to roster on more staff next Christmas and Christmases thereafter to ensure no-one else has to go through the stress of not being able to bury their loved one in a timely manner.
"People don't pick and choose when they pass away and it's hard enough for losing a loved one right on Christmas, let alone having to wait to be able to lay them to rest," Ms Clare said.
She continued: "Have a heart and think of people who may lose people at Christmas time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.