Sue thought her husband Bill was an intruder, but the reason is complex

Bill Bladwell thinks his wife Sue could have been hiding in some bushes one of the times she went wandering, which is why it took him and the couple's daughter longer to find her.
It came to light later that Sue probably hadn't recognised Bill at the time and might have thought he was an intruder in their home, which is why she fled.
Sue has Alzheimer's, a type of dementia, and dementia is the second leading cause of death in all Australians.
Sue was diagnosed early and though she entered full-time care two years ago, the 80-year-old had been able to take medication earlier in her journey, which her husband says slowed down the progression of her condition.
In the early days after diagnosis, Sue grew to accept her condition and even attended training with Bill to learn about the disease and how it was likely to affect their lives together.
In those days, she used to tell people she had dementia, so they would understand if she was taking too long in the grocery line because she couldn't find her key card, for example.
Bill is one of a group of Dubbo residents who want more people to understand dementia so they can live with it the best way they can.
"The most important thing is early diagnosis, and especially if they have the Alzheimer's type of dementia, there is treatment available to slow down the progression of the disease," Bill told the Daily Liberal.
"But it only works if the person is diagnosed at an early stage."
One of the reasons someone might be hesitant to seek a diagnosis for dementia is they may lose their licence.
"Once you're diagnosed with dementia, it does affect your ability to drive and it can mean that your license is cancelled," Bill said.
"And so men especially would be less inclined to find out whether they've got dementia or not because they run the risk of losing a license and to a man, a license is a very important thing."
Even so, being diagnosed early is important to allow people to get their affairs in order, including appointing an enduring power of attorney and enduring power of guardianship.
Bill is part of the Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance, a group committed to making Dubbo more dementia-friendly.
The group focuses on raising awareness about the disease, sharing information about how families can navigate it, and disseminating resources about how the community at large can help people with dementia and their families.
"A lot of people - and this applies to people in public positions such as police - don't know how to handle people with dementia," Bill said.
"I think it's important to know that someone with dementia may need to be handled a little bit differently than the normal person."
He continued: "If more people in business are aware of dementia and what it does to people, I think they can be more caring and benefit both parties."
The next meeting of the Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance is at 2pm on Thursday, January 18, at the Western Plains Cultural Centre Auditorium, and thereafter every second month on the second Thursday of the month.
For more information, contact Megan Harrison on 02 6809 8172 or Megan.Harrison1@health.nsw.gov.au, or Rusan Hill on 02 6801 4410 or Rusan.Hill@dubbo.nsw.gov.au
