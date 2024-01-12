Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Yawning teen appears in court accused of stealing a car the night before

By Staff Reporters
January 13 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 13-year-old boy yawned constantly in Orange Children's Court close to 12 hours after he was arrested on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.