'I thought I was able to drive': Early morning driver didn't wait long enough

A mid-range drink driver has been sentenced after writing to Orange Local Court.
Jason Bowers of Byng Street, Orange, wrote that he would plead guilty to the drink-driving charge on Thursday, January 11, 2024.
"I thought I was able to drive after waiting a bit of time," 52-year-old Bowers stated.
According to documents submitted to the court, Bowers was driving a Commodore station wagon east on Bathurst Road about 2.15am on December 6, 2023.
He was stopped for random testing and returned a positive result.
Bowers was arrested for further analysis and taken to Orange Police Station where he was given a 15-minute observation period before being breath tested.
On analysis he provided a reading of 0.09
He told the police he drank four full-strength beers between 4.30pm and 2am at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.
Magistrate David Day said Bowers driver's licence was suspended at the time of the positive test.
He said Bowers had two similar offences on his record but one was from 2012 and the other was "last century".
"There should be a conviction," Mr Day said.
He sentenced Bowers to a 12-month community correction order and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
Bowers will also have to get an interlock device installed for 12 months once the disqualification period has ended.
