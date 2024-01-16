Repeat driving offender with 'severe' drug issues told to get psychological help

A disqualified driver has been given a custodial sentence due to the number of driving offences on her record.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Kristy Anne Leonard of Frost Street, Orange, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on January 11, 2024.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said 43-year-old Leonard now had five disqualified driving charges and two drive while cancelled charges on her record.
According to documents supplied to the court, police were on patrol in Orchard Grove Road, Orange about 8.20pm on October 27, 2023, when they saw a Holden Commodore driving towards them.
They signalled for the car to stop for a random breath test and a check of Leonard's driver's licence revealed it was disqualified from January 18, 2023, until May 17, 2024.
Magistrate David Day noted Leonard's now seven unauthorised driving offences and said the custodial threshold was crossed.
The court was told Leonard was already subject to intensive correction orders, which are community-based jail sentences, that had been made 10 days before she was caught driving.
The last of those ICOs is to expire in October in 2024.
Sergeant Riley said the parole authority was waiting to see what sentence she got from that day's court appearance before deciding whether to let her continue on her ICOs or keep her in jail.
Her solicitor Zoe Huijer said Leonard had already spent 14 days in custody for the driving while disqualified offence.
Mr Day said the maximum jail sentence available for the worst disqualified driving offence and the worst offenders was 12 months and she wasn't close to that so would only spend a short period in full-time jail.
"She won't be eligible for any programs," he said.
"The community would be served in my view if Kristy is kept on the supervisory side of community corrections."
He said he wanted her to address her "severe drug misuse" issues and get psychological help.
"Considering the number of times she's been in court and the number of offences that have been imposed, she might have been a bit numb," Mr Day said.
"The offending is aggravated by six previous serious unauthorised driving matters and drug driving matters.
He said a seven-month ICO would help keep options open and if she breaches the sentence it would be "out of my hands".
The ICO will be served in the community from January 11, 2024 until August 10, 2024 and during that time Leonard must participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from drugs.
Her driver's licence was also disqualified for six months.
Mr Day also gave Leonard a longer 12-month ICO with the same rehabilitation and abstinence provisions for failing to appear in court on November 2, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.