Man of the people begrudgingly calls time on cardboard career at 89 years old

For many of us, the thought of retiring can't come quick enough.
It doesn't matter if you love or loath your job, sailing off into the sunset as soon as the 65th birthday has been celebrated is what we aspire to.
But George White is far from ordinary.
A truck driver for more than half-a-century, his family had hoped that once he turned in his heavy vehicle license at 80 years old, he would give up working altogether.
That couldn't have been further from the truth for the man who will turn 90 in 2024.
By that point in time, he had established himself as the city's go-to 'cardboard man' who would pick up unwanted materials from businesses across Orange and drive them up to the Resource Recovery Centre to be recycled.
"I just like being active," he said of what's kept him going all these years.
"When I stopped the trucking, I had to do something and this opened up. I love it."
So for the past decade-plus, he's been working at least four hours a day, five days a week to help keep the city and its businesses looking in tip-top shape.
But there's more to why Mr White has continued to work long after he needed to.
"I like meeting people and talking to people," he added.
But after years of trying to convince him to retire, Mr White's family finally got their wish and he hung it up once and for all at the beginning of January.
"I'm not happy about it," he said, only half joking.
"I can't sit around at home, it's driving me insane. Now I'm just taking it one day at a time."
Although his family wrote to the businesses Mr White serviced over the years, he wished to personally thank them all for affording him the opportunity to continue doing what he loves and sticking by him all these years.
"I loved keeping my customers happy," he added.
"I'm missing them terribly."
