See who was celebrating the holidays at the Orange PCYC

It's school holidays, that means it's a busy time at the PCYC in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Friday, the school holidays makers had a fun day of laser tag, ultimate frisbee, boot camp and limbo.
But that's not all the fun scheduled for the school holidays.
Over the coming weeks students can enjoy basketball, touch footy, ten pin bowling, obstacle course, drama games, yoga, gymnastics, craft days, cooking, trivia, footsal, music games, bingo, tunnel ball, Zumba, Karate and more.
The program runs until January 25.
Want to get involved? Check out this page for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.