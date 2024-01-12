Litchfield locked in for home series against 'formidable' South Africa

Phoebe Litchfield has been named in an unchanged group for the upcoming home series against South Africa.
Alyssa Healy will lead the Australian group into their first-ever multi-format series with South Africa beginning at the end of January.
Selectors named a 15-player squad for the white-ball legs of the series, which is unchanged from that which has just returned from touring India. Litchfield was named player of series having scored 260 runs in the three games.
The Aussies will play three T20Is and three ODIs before finishing the series with a historic first-ever Test against the South Africans. The squad for that match to be named following the first ODI on February 3.
"South Africa were formidable opponents in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup final in Cape Town and we look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas in a multi-format series in Australia," selector Shawn Flegler said.
"As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs."
Meanwhile, Renegades skipper Molineux returns to representative cricket following a year-long layoff due to a ruptured ACL, having starred in her second game back with Victoria in the WNCL last month, scoring 62 and taking 6-45.
The 38-time Australia rep will lead the Governor General's XI which features a contingent of developing Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat talent, as well as Melbourne Stars quick Milly Illingworth.
The 12-player squad also includes Private Kayla Stuchbree, a medium-pace bowler and middle-order batter who will represent the Australian Defence Force.
Stuchbree's inclusion continues a long-standing association with the ADF which provides the opportunity for eligible serving personnel to participate in the match.
