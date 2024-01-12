Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Litchfield locked in for home series against 'formidable' South Africa

By News Reporters
January 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phoebe Litchfield has been named in an unchanged group for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Litchfield locked in for home series against 'formidable' South Africa
Alana King and Phoebe Litchfield celebrate together. Picture by Cricket Australia
'We look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas.'
News Reporters
No comments
Footage emerges of Orange star's freakish play
Orange Hawks player Harry Wald in action for the reserve grade side against Blayney Bears. Picture by Dominic Unwin
Was this the best individual play of the 2023 season?
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Western duo overcome a horror start on their way to National glory
Tom Blowes in action for the NSW Country Under 17s side. Picture by Kate Healy
NSW Country saved one of their best performances for last.
Greg Gliddon
No comments
'I just went with': How Smith's relaxed attitude at the crease earnt him first grade honours
Hamish Smith in action for Orange CYMS second grade against Kinross. Picture by Jude Keogh
'I always used to be better in the nets than I was out in the field.'
Riley Krause
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.