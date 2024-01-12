Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Billionaire businessman breaks ground on state's largest wind farm near Orange

AH
By Allison Hore
January 12 2024 - 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction has begun on a renewable energy project more than 16 years in the making.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.